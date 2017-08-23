Woman who killed husband says she was abused

POLICE are hunting for a 30-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her common-law husband to death with a pair of scissors on Sunday.

Dead is Alfro Adams, who is in his forties and was a labourer. He was fatally stabbed and bled profusely before he was rushed to Charity Hospital where he succumbed at 17:00hrs on Sunday.

The woman who is being sought by the police reported that she was a victim of constant domestic abuse by her partner and had fled her North West District home with her eight-month-old toddler to her aunt’s premises at Dredge Creek, Upper Pomeroon River.

Based on investigations the suspect and the deceased had shared a six-year relationship, at Haimarakabra, Moruca, North West District, but due to constant abuse by the deceased, especially when intoxicated, the suspect, a craftswoman, moved to her aunt’s home and sought shelter. Soon after the alleged abuser followed and was allowed to join her company.

However, on Sunday at about 12:00hrs, the deceased accused the suspect of being unfaithful and dealt her a slap and in an apparent fit of rage, she allegedly stabbed him in the right side chest with a pair of scissors and fled the scene. The body is presently at the Charity Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.