Who is Troy Christopher?

Dear Editor

THANKS to Glenn Lall and the Kaieteur News, the whole of 83,000 square miles knows that Mike Brasse and his brother, Mahendra Brasse got the lion’s share of GEOM’s purchases for the 2015 Regional and General Elections. But the man that got all of GECOM’s advertisements for the 2015 Regional and 2016 Local Government Elections was a complete unknown.

Would the name Troy Christopher stand up against advertising icons like Vic Insanally, Ron Robinson, Carwy,n Holland, Alex Graham and Kathy Hughes? But thanks to an official at GECOM only Troy Christopher and his company, Troy Tec, got recommended for GECOM’s advertisements. The million- dollar question that is still puzzling taxpayers, is why after several audits by the Audit Office Guyana at the Guyana Elections Commission, that official was allowed to continue to evaluate quotations for GECOM advertisements. The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board should have rejected those requests for approvals.

This is a clear conflict of interest involving the individual who has said that he was given permission by the Commission. Could that officer produce the Commission’s statutory meeting minutes to confirm his claims? There is an urgent need for a forensic audit of the officer, Troy Christopher and Troy Tec.

Regards

Former GECOM employee