Twelfth man produced best support

GUYANA’S home games provided the ultimate factor to boost the Amazon Warriors during their 2017 campaign according to the squad’s vice-captain Rayad Emrit.

Emrit was speaking about the Twelfth man factor and their support throughout the four games hosted here, citing them as major boosters to the side’s performance.

“I think the crowd support here, the twelfth man, is very important for us so we are glad that we could give the crowd two victories to leave and hopefully go to Barbados and Jamaica and finish the job.”

Emrit, who spoke to the media following his team’s seven-wicket win over the St Lucia Star on Tuesday, was upbeat about his side’s chances of making it to the playoffs.

“Still in to qualify, we have two more games, two must-win games and we are going to take each game at a time and hopefully we can cross the line.”

He acknowledged obvious changes in the side’s mentality and style, saying, “In the field today (Tuesday) we were excellent, the guys were diving around and leaving everything on the field and that’s what we asked for before we came to Guyana. We did it today (Tuesday) and hopefully we can continue to finish off teams.”

“I think the last two overs in the innings is where we leaked runs and myself and Tanvir are the ones capable of doing the job for the Amazon Warriors, so hopefully we can get that right and restrict teams to low scores,” he said as he provided critique of the side that will return to training today.

“We kept learning every game that goes by. It’s important that we keep learning and not continue the mistakes that we made. The game against Jamaica we should have won. It’s a repeat of what we did in Florida and that hit us badly.