Kallicharan ton keeps T&T unbeaten; wins for Guyana and ICC Americas

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) – Kirstan Kallicharan’s hundred kept Trinidad and Tobago unbeaten in the Regional Under-19 one-day championship here Tuesday, as they trounced Windward Islands by eight wickets.

Chasing a tricky 209 to win at Molyneaux in the fourth round contest, T&T motored to their target in the 39th over, with Kallicharan stroking an unbeaten 102.

The 17-year-old right-hander, already a key member of world champions West Indies Under-19s, tore into the Windwards attack striking seven fours and seven sixes in a 79-ball cameo.

With his side stumbling at 43 for two in the 11th over, he put on 166 in an unbroken third-wicket stand with Cephas Cooper whose unbeaten 55 came from 93 deliveries and included eight fours.

Earlier, Kallicharan’s Windies Under-19s teammate Emmanuel Stewart struck 52 as the Windwards ended on 208 for eight off their 50 overs after opting to bat.

He put on 78 for the third wicket with Johnnel Eugene, who made 40 from 63 balls, to help pull Windwards around from 35 for two in the 11th over.

Off-spinners Cooper (2-20) and Aaron Maniram (2-30) finished with two wickets apiece.

At Conaree, ICC Americas produced a solid batting display to upset Barbados by 48 runs.

Opting to bat first, ICC Americas were powered to 258 for five off their 50 overs with Pranav Sharma top-scoring with 79, Arslan Khan getting 66 and Akashdeep Gill, exactly 50.

They were tottering on one for one in the first over before Sharma stroked fours in a 109-ball innings and Khan gathered five fours in a 100-ball knock, to rescue their side in a 157-run second-wicket stand.

In reply, Barbados were dismissed for 210 in the final over with Dante Niles top-scoring with 35 and Nico Reifer getting 34.

At St Paul’s, Raymond Perez carved out a fluent unbeaten 52 as Guyana overhauled Leeward Islands’ 116 to win by eight wickets.

Opener Perez faced 71 balls and counted five fours and a six and put on 106 in an unbroken second-wicket partnership with Kevlon Anderson who made an unbeaten 51 off 81 balls, with four fours and a six.

West Indies Under-19 star Bhaskar Yadram had earlier taken six for 16 with his off-spin to limit the Leewards to 116 all out off 45.3 overs.