GRA seizes over 25,000lbs of smuggled chicken

SWIFT action by the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has resulted in the removal of a large quantity of seized foreign chicken from two separate cold- storage facilities in the Berbice area after it was discovered that the commodities were unlawfully being disposed of by the curators.

In a release, the GRA said enforcement activities over the past week led to it seize 190 boxes and one pack of chicken from one of the locations in Corentyne, Berbice and 52 boxes and one pack from another facility at Annandale on the East Coast of Demerara.

According to the GRA, two individuals were arrested in connection with the act and placed on station bail. The revenue body believes that they were trying to dispose of a total of 375 boxes weighing approximately 15,000 lbs of chicken.

Meanwhile, other exercises were also conducted simultaneously at Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice and Bourda Market, leading to the discovery of more irregularities in the sale of uncustomed chicken and prompting appropriate seizures and legal action. The GRA said it seized an aggregate 268 boxes and two (2) packs of chicken weighing approximately 10,720 lbs. That amount was handed over to the Ministry of Public Health for appropriate use at the instruction of the commissioner-general.

“The GRA in its future efforts to minimise recurrences of this nature and to avert the likelihood of smuggled chicken re-entering the market, will be donating such seizures for utilisation by the appropriate ministries and other state agencies, rather than offering them for sale to the general public.” The Authority meanwhile said it is in the process of procuring and establishing cold-storage facilities in its warehouses in Berbice and Georgetown.