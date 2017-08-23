Excavator crushes repairman to death at Mahdia

A MAN was crushed under the weight of an excavator he was repairing at the Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni) mining community of Mahdia on Tuesday.

The man, whose identity is being verified, was rushed to the Mahdia District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Reports are that the machine rolled over the man after he asked an assistant to start the engine. He died instantly, eyewitnesses told the Guyana Chronicle.

The man is not from the area, residents reported. The incident was reportedly not mining-related, since it occurred along the roadway in the Seven Mile area on the outskirts of Central Mahdia. It is being investigated by the police.