Bolt mulls London move

CITING developing of his business interests and his love for Premier League football, Usain Bolt, the now retired fastest man in history, could be setting up a home in London sometime in the near future.

Bolt, who during his stellar athletic career had a training base in London, is considering making the English capital a base of operations.

“I would never have considered training anywhere apart from Jamaica but now I am retired Kingston does not have to be my only home. I am going to have business interests and things I am passionate about that I will have more time to enjoy,” Bolt told British media.

“London is special because I have had a lot of success here – it’s the only city outside of Kingston I could see myself living. Not in the winter, but I am looking to buy a place so I can spend more time here. Also, you can be most places in the world easily. It is time for me to have fun now. It is a great city to shop, to eat, and of course party!”

Bolt, a huge fan of many-time Premier League champions Manchester United, believes living in London also opens up opportunities to see his favourite team play.

“I would like to see more Premier League games. Football is one of my passions – hopefully, Jose let’s me stay at his house when I have to travel to Manchester,” he joked.