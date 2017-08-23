‘Believe in yourself’

…CSEC top student with 25 subjects urges

OUT of 12,684 students who registered for the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) exams, 16-year-old Michael Bhopaul of Queen’s College (QC) emerged as this year’s top performer.

Bhopaul was among some of the top performers who shared his journey with the Guyana Chronicle. A resident of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, Bhopaul attained gained 24 grade ones and one grade two at this year’s exams. “There weren’t many challenges for me, because I had excellent teachers who worked hard to ensure that I got what I aimed for…My studies were however rigorous, because I did a lot of revision.” The aspiring Professor of Quantum Physics is encouraging persons to believe that if they set their minds to something they can achieve it. Bhopaul’s next move is to pursue the Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE) at QC.

Rawleeta Barrow, who came in second with 19 grade ones, said that her achievements did not come easily. She told this newspaper that she studied a lot to get what she aimed for. “It was a learning experience for me. The support of my parents, teachers and God was also the greatest part about this journey…I decided to write a range of subjects, so that I can keep up with the changes in society,” she said, but indicated that her career choice is to become a lawyer. Barrow will soon pursue CAPE at QC.

Roshawn Cummings: Though his comments were brief, this young lad who copped third at this year’s exams said he was excited because he has achieved something wonderful, thanks to the support of God and everyone else who played an important role in his life. Cummings, a student of QC, copped 16 ones at this year’s exams, although according to him he did not sacrifice much during his preparation. The young man intends to move on to the University of Guyana where he will study International Relations.

Keshini Digamber: The Guyana Chronicle was unable to get in contact with young Digamber, but according to the results, the student of the Saraswati Vidya Nakitan (SVN) copped fourth place at this year’s exams with 16 grade ones and one grade three.

Shontel Archer: Archer’s sentiments were related by her father, because she is out of the country. The young lady of SVN secured the fifth position at this year’s exams with 15 grade ones, 3 grade twos and 1 grade three. Her father told this publication that she is a self-motivated person, who sets a goal and achieves it on her own or with little help. He expressed his excitement, noting that his daughter intends to do CAPE at QC.

Nicholas Headley: 16-year-old Headley of Anna Regina Secondary was filled with joy, because of his achievement at the CSEC exams. The young man attained 15 ones and 2 twos. Headley, who expected those results, said that the exams were not challenging for him because he spent a lot of time preparing. “I am on vacation now… I will decide what comes next after I finish enjoying these couple months,” he said.

Jelena Arjune: Young Arjune of QC secured seventh position at this year’s exams, with 14 ones and 4 twos. The sports and music fanatic said that she placed a lot of hard work into preparing for the exams. “I am happy that all of my hard work paid off. I would like to thank my parents and teachers who worked with me to ensure that I got those grades. There was a lot of late-night studying, lessons because I did 18 subjects, so I tried to put study about five subjects a day. Though the tough times are not over, Arjune said she is on her path to becoming a Doctor and later a Research Scientist for medicine. Her next move will be to complete CAPE at QC.

Zulfikar Baksh: Baksh, a student of Anna Regina Secondary, copped the eighth position at this year’s exams, attaining 14 one and 2 twos. “I feel delighted about my achievement, I did not expect to [do] so well, because I didn’t study much but I am grateful.” The cricket lover hopes to do civil engineering at UG or receive a scholarship to do petroleum engineering.

Shaveshwar Deonarine: Deonarine of Anna Regina Secondary got ninth at this year’s CSEC exams with 13 Ones 4 twos. The aspiring Chemical Engineer said he was overjoyed by his performance because he placed a lot of effort into ensuring that he got what he wanted. “I would usually come home late from lessons, study late, skip dinner and even stay alone for hours just trying to get ready for the exams.” He said it was not easy, but it paid off and now he is hoping for a scholarship to pursue his dream.

Sydney Fraser: The young student of QC, attained 13 ones and 3 twos to secure herself the 10th position at this year’s CSEC exams. Fraser said that her key to passing all those subjects was to remain focused and stay in the game. She said that it does not stop there for her because she intends to do CAPE at QC.

Kameela Persudial: The Guyana Chronicle was unable to reach the student of Tagore Memorial High School. She however got the 11th spot with 13 Ones and 2 twos.

Cheri Frank: Frank, of QC who attainted the 12th spot at this year’s exams, was also unreachable. She however got 13 Ones and 2 twos.

Jeevan Dalip: The lad of QC copped the 13th position at this year’s exams with 13 Ones and 1 two. Dalip told this publication that his hard work has paid off and he will return to QC to complete the CAPE exams, after which he intends to pursue the area of sports science.

Stephen Lewis: Lewis of QC, got 14th place at this year’s exams with 13 Ones and 1 two. He was unreachable.

Alyssa Nurse: 16-year-old Nurse of QC copped 15th with 13 grade ones. She said that preparation was not difficult but she remained focused and ensured that she completed every question to the best of her ability and knowledge. The aspiring economist will be looking to complete CAPE in the near future.