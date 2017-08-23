Bandits grab $80,000 from pump attendant

AN employee of Ali’s Gas Station escaped unhurt last Saturday night when one of two bandits walked up to him with a gun and relieved him of the night’s sales and fled.

Commander ‘B’ Division, Paul Williams, told the Guyana Chronicle that at about 19:30hrs on Saturday night a pump attendant was on duty at the service station located on Main and Coburg Streets, New Amsterdam when the robbers pounced on him.

He related that one gunman walked up to the pump attendant and snatched the money out of his hands, which amounted to about $80,000 and fled with his accomplice, who was keeping watch nearby.

Williams added that so far, no arrest has been made but an investigation is under way. The robbery was captured on close circuit television (CCTV) cameras.