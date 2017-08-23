$56.5M earmarked for expansion of Railway Embankment road

SOME $56M has been earmarked for the expansion of the Railway Embankment Road from next month, Ministry of Public Infrastructure Senior Project Engineer, Kester Hinds, has said.

Hinds explained that these road enhancements will reduce traffic congestion in the vicinity of the National Aquatic Centre, the Giftland Mall and the CARICOM Secretariat (between Liliendaal and Cummings Lodge).

Some $56.5M has been earmarked for the project which will see the construction of two east bound lanes Hinds said. This expansion will facilitate the smoother flow of traffic for persons living on the East Coast, Demerara and persons visiting the mall. Shoulder lanes to accommodate bus stops will also be built.

Earlier this year the Lilliendaal Bridge underwent construction, and was reopened after three months of extensive works. The bridge now has walkways on both sides of the structure which caters for pedestrians, and cyclists. The $89M project was undertaken by H. Nauth & Sons Civil Engineering Contractors. Additionally, four bridges along the Railway Embankment road have been earmarked for rehabilitation for this year, Maintenance Engineer of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI), Sherod Parkinson has said.

“Most of the bridges on the Railway embankment are these aqua panel bridges or steel bridges. They have been there for quite some time and some of the steel rust members are beginning to fail,” as a result the Ministry has been on top of it, ensuring that the bridges are fixed, the Maintenance Engineer explained.

This was the situation with the Liliendaal Bridge, following an investigation by the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) Inspection Team and engineers attached to the MPI; it was recommended that the bridge be repaired. Works which commenced early in March to prevent a collapse of the bridge, were fast tracked to complete the repairs before the end of June.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson earlier this year had committed to focusing on infrastructural development across the country – with two bridges completed, and the Annandale and Lusignan Bridges slated for reconstruction this week. These rehabilitative projects are expected to be completed by year end.

On the Number 66 Corentyne, Berbice, steel truss bridge rehabilitative works are almost completed, Parkinson disclosed. Corrosion to the bridge was caused by salt water over the years and parts of the structure sustained damage during an accident. Repairs have been ongoing in the night to facilitate day-time traffic Parkinson explained. The bridge which stretches over a 100-foot creek will be rehabilitated at a cost $28.6M.

The main access bridge of Bagotville, on the West Bank of Demerara, is also currently undergoing repairs to some support beams that were damaged due to erosion and heavy rains.