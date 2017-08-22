Wheel-chair murder accused found motionless at Lusignan Prison

Murder accused , Shelton George who was awaiting trial in connection with the 2014 murder of waitress Debra Blackman , was found motionless early on Tuesday morning at the Lusignan prison.

George , called “Boories” , was awaiting trial for the alleged August 23, 2014 murder of Blackman who was executed as she tended to a customer , said to be George, at the Delicious Chinese Restaurant on Durban Street .

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels told the Guyana Chronicle that George, 22, was found motionless in the holding area at the prison and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

George was arrested this year at his mother’s Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home. He was reportedly shot in Suriname which caused him to be confined to a wheelchair.

Debra Blackman, 54, was in the cashier’s cage at her place of work, when two men arrived on a Jialing motorcycle and one of them entered the restaurant. Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage showed a man pointing a gun at the woman who was subsequently shot dead. The gunman escaped on a motorcycle.