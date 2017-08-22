Toshaos urge gov’t to consult more

…warn against attacks on indigenous peoples

CHAIRMAN of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), Joel Fredericks, on Monday spared no effort in highlighting the discontentment of some sects of the country’s indigenous population.

In an address at the NTC conference, Fredericks thanked the APNU+AFC administration for the assistance provided to the indigenous population over the years and more so, he expressed gratitude to the administration for the allocation of land to the NTC to construct its secretariat. He reminded members of the APNU+AFC coalition government present at the opening of the NTC’s Conference being held at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), Turkeyen, that this year marks 10 years since Guyana has adopted the UN Declaration on the Rights of the Indigenous Peoples.

In reflecting, Fredericks noted that while no government can solve all the problems facing citizens, the said government must remember that it was elected to serve the people. The NTC chair pointed to Article 2 of the Declaration, which speaks to discrimination of Indigenous peoples. “I must say that I have not personally felt discriminated against based on my Lokono background but my people are asking why are we are being treated sometimes like third class citizens in this land where we are the first peoples of this land?” he said.

Fredericks said Indigenous People have the right to self-determination and as such should be able to self-govern. “…the government must respect the governance of the indigenous peoples and that is the NTC,” he said as he cautioned politicians against attacking the leadership of the NTC, especially while in the National Assembly. The NTC chairman said, the NTC and its constituents have noted the attacks and noted that it does not speak well for good governance. He noted too the fact that the government minister was not chided for his perceived attack on the indigenous population. “Article 8 speaks about protecting the Indigenous Peoples and we see a member working for this administration openly attacking the indigenous people’s identity, integrity and history.”

We advise caution…such utterances drive a deep wedge in a nation. We do not want a nation to be divided; we know we have six races of this beautiful land and we need to respect each other and walk together in love and unity,” he continued to a loud applause. Additionally, the Toshao made it clear that the NTC has seen political intervention in indigenous villages and communities and urged the administration “to do better”. But subject Minister, Sydney Allicock, did not take kindly to Frederick’s utterings and when he spoke after questioned the support given to the NTC head by members during his speech. “I am not certain if we ask what contribution you made to the presentation of the Chairman; if your voice is part of that,” Allicock questioned.

The minister in his response made reference to a weak body and said, “I detect the need for a stronger, more unified approach to decision-making at the level of the executive. I urge that we recognise the need for deepening the process of consultation on some critical issues between that body and the wider leadership of the NTC – this means you. Have you been consulted on these things? Do you know what is happening when the twenty executive members make a decision?” asked Allicock.

Meanwhile, Fredericks pointed to Article 5 of the Declaration, which speaks to indigenous rights and decision-making. He referenced the government’s decision to give several communities township status but noted that this was done without consultation. “We have seen townships named with indigenous lands being placed in township such as Lethem, Bartica, Mabaruma and soon to become township of Mahdia. We need to have consultation Mr President. All of these without the Indigenous participation through FPIC (Free Prior and Informed Consent) … this is troubling and needs a redress mechanism.”

Nevertheless, Fredericks made it clear that despite what the NTC views as shortfalls, it is willing to discuss, “the way forward with this government.” Additionally, the NTC called for government to work towards the constitution of the Human Rights Commission and the Indigenous Peoples’ Commission as it is felt that the non-functioning of these bodies leaves the Commission “exposed to blows”.

“…we need to sit down and consult and let us work together for the betterment of this country. These commissions, had they functioned, would [have] helped the indigenous people to address the land issues, the infringement…such important bodies need to be addressed as we call on the government to make it happen. Let us work together instead of the back and forth; pulling and tugging,” pleaded Fredericks.

He submitted that this year has been a tough one for the indigenous communities, and noted that indigenous lands are vital to their identities, values and spiritualties, while suggesting that if the rights of the Indigenous peoples are not secured, respected and protected it would, “be impossible for the government to deliver on the promises of the Paris Agreement COP 21 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).”

“…we have seen conflicts and infringement on our lands… private persons, also the state Protected Areas Commission (PAC) in the Chenapau area, Kaietuer Falls National Park. From the 1600s to now Mr President, and even after 51 years of independence, we are still in this situation- land issues,” he asserted.

Fredericks thanked the President for his commitment to the construction of the NTC Secretariat to be stationed at the Sophia Exhibition Center compound.

“…It is a great step forward for the indigenous people…we look forward to that commitment made at the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP) for the funding to construct the secretariat… The NTC will work with your administration jointly on that project,” the NTC Chairman added.

Vice-Chairman of the NTC, Toshao Lenox Shuman, agreed entirely with Fredericks submissions.