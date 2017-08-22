‘We stand committed’ –President reassures Indigenous community gov’t got its back

PRESIDENT David Granger on Monday gave every reassurance that his government is committed to the continued development of the country’s Indigenous Peoples.

He was at the time delivering the feature address at the 11th Conference of the National Toshaos Council NTC), being held at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), at Turkeyen, on the lower East Coast of Demerara

Themed “Good governance: A brighter future for Guyana’s First Peoples”, the week-long conference will see Indigenous leaders discuss matters of major importance to their well-being and that of their communities.

In a short address, the President told the packed-to- capacity audience in the CPCE auditorium, that the NTC is of paramount importance and should not be treated as a talk shop, but as a workshop that will ensure the continued development of Indigenous Peoples.

He stressed that the NTC is intended to be a forum that plans and solves problems, while the government’s role is to give whatever support is needed with the aim of advancing the social and economic welfare of the country’s Indigenous Peoples.

In fact, the President said the Conference’s theme is most suitable, as the village leaders have gathered to discuss and find solutions. Of major concern to the Indigenous population is their right to traditional lands, which has been a recurring issue.

Meanwhile, the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into land allocation, land management and land titling began on Monday.

President Granger reminded his audience that while the Indigenous Peoples do have rights to 14 per cent of the lands here, it is becoming increasingly challenging to define the boundaries of those lands.

NO EASY TASK

“It is no easy task,” he said, as many of the communities are not only isolated, but also lack proper communication, for the very reason that because they are so far-flung, it’s difficult to access many of them.

He acknowledged that while there are a myriad of problems confronting Indigenous communities here, the United Nations (UN) Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples would be meaningless if the State does not pay attention to, and take responsibility for, the quality of life within them.

The president reminded his audience, too, that the NTC, under the Amerindian Act, is responsible for promoting good governance, and the preparation, planning and improvement of the quality of life of the Indigenous Peoples and their communities.

Noting that the foregoing responsibilities are mandatory, President Granger called on representatives of the NTC to ensure that the social and economic conditions of the Indigenous population are improved.

Recalling that he’d proposed back in 2015 a 10-point strategic, holistic plan for Hinterland Development, he reminded those present that the intention was to propose solutions to the problems facing Indigenous communities.

The plan at reference speaks to, inter alia, a Hinterland Education Support Programme; Hinterland Employment and Youth Service; The Hinterland Poverty Reduction Programme; Hinterland Infrastructure Extension Programme; Hinterland Energy Development Programme; Hinterland Happy Household Programme; Hinterland and Indigenous People Lands Commission; Hinterland Public Service Provision Scheme; Hinterland Language, Cultural and Sport Service; and Hinterland Tourism Service.

He also reminded those before him of his proposal for the establishment of a National Indigenous Peoples Authority (NIPA), to ensure the faster implementation of the decisions of the NTC and other agencies.

“The Ministry of Amerindian People’s Affairs, together with the NTC, has an obligation to work together towards the improvement of the economic and social relations of Indigenous Peoples,” he said.

THE THREE ‘AS’

The Head-of-State also spoke of what he calls the “Three As”, these being Access, Attendance and Achievement among school-aged children.

“Indigenous communities must not be left behind,” he said, adding that it is his intention to ensure that every child across the country has access to, and can attend, a school, and gets an opportunity to achieve.

“We have to work together to create jobs for our young people” in their communities, so as to eradicate poverty and unemployment, the President said.

He also spoke briefly of the Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Training (YEST) and the Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HEYS) programme as avenues to curb unemployment.

Moreover, the President called on the Indigenous Peoples to work with his administration to reduce environmental hazards, particularly those related to water contamination and land degradation. He said it is important that all communities be protected from hazards.

He also pleaded with Toshaos gathered at the conference to take social ills seriously, saying that there are too many cases of alcoholism, incest, murder, trafficking in persons, prostitution, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy and suicide occurring within certain Indigenous communities.

“We have to take these issues seriously; they cannot be swept under the carpet,” President Granger said, adding, that the NTC must also be able to demonstrate to its people that it is capable of good governance.

“I assure the Council of my administration and ministry’s support to provide a good life for all Indigenous Peoples of Guyana,” the President said.

Meanwhile, the NTC hierarchy unveiled their building plan for the NTC Secretariat, which is to be constructed within the Sophia Exhibition Site Complex, here in Georgetown.

Shortly after the opening of the Conference, President Granger, along with Prime Minister Moses Nagamooto and other government officials and NTC representatives, turned the sod at the location.