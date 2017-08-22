NOC escapees all recaptured

THE police have confirmed that the 11 juveniles who escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) on Sunday were all recaptured on Monday morning.

Reports are that the six females and five males made their escape bid from the juvenile offenders’ holding facility at Onderneeming, on the Essequibo Coast at around 17:15hrs on Sunday.

Two of the six females were reportedly recaptured shortly thereafter, while the remaining nine escapees were recaptured around 06:00hrs on Monday morning not far from the facility.

The NOC has been having their fair share of problems of late, where as recent as last February two juveniles serving time there broke free from the facility.

Then in 2012, a female dormitory was set on fire and there was a mass escape. Reports indicate that from all appearances, that breakout was well planned, as the inmates, who were in six separate dormitories, simultaneously began freeing themselves.