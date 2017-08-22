Man crushed by excavator at Mahdia

A Mahdia man was crushed under the weight of an excavator he was repairing at the Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni) mining community on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports are that the man, whose identity is being verified, was rushed to the Mahdia District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Reports are that the machine rolled over the man after he asked an assistant to start its engine.

The incident was said to be not mining related since it occurred along the roadway in the Seven Mile area on the outskirts of Central Mahdia. It is being investigated by the police.