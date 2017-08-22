‘Mabaruma Day’ set for weekend

COME this weekend, the community of Mabaruma in Region One is set to come alive as the Sunrisers group host its inaugural “Mabaruma Day”.

The event will run for three days, starting Friday with a day of sports, which will see teams from various communities compete at cricket and football. Later that day, delegates competing in the Miss Mabaruma Pageant will be sashed.

Leomie Willis, one of the organisers, told the Guyana Chronicle that on Saturday, a mini-regatta will be held at the Kumaka Waterfront, followed in the evening by the pageant.

An exhibition of arts and craft, as well as agricultural products billed for Sunday at the Mabaruma Settlement Ground, followed by a “social” later in the day will bring the curtains down on the event.

Willis said that the Sunrisers group has received much-needed support from the business community at Mabaruma, which has pledged financial, as well as material support in the form of trophies and equipment.

She said that the aim of the event is to ensure that the culture and history of the area is highlighted, as such an event has not taken place in the area in many years.

Reports are that the organisers have dispatched letters to the regional administration, as well as the relevant government ministry, but no positive word was forthcoming.

Willis noted that many in the communities which make up the district, as well as outlying areas, as far as Moruca and Port Kaituma, have indicated that they will grace the event with their presence.