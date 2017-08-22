Land CoI hears of Pradoville breach…

Tudor: ‘The allocation did not follow the regular process’

THERE is no evidence within the records of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) of houselot allocation process for homes at Pradoville One and Pradoville Two, the two East Coast Demerara (ECD) communities at Goedverwagting and Sparendaam.

This was heard during the first day session of the Land Commission of Inquiry (CoI) held at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) at Durban Backlands. The CoI is chaired by Reverend George Chuck-a-Sang who is supported by Commissioners David James, Carol Khan-James, Professor Rudolph James, Paulette Henry, Lennox Caleb and Berlinda Persaud.

Its mandate is to examine and make recommendations to resolve all issues surrounding the individual, joint and communal ownership of lands acquired by freed Africans, claims of Amerindian Land Titling and on any other matter related to land titling.

CP&HA Director of Operations, Denise Tudor, told the CoI when questioned by acting Legal Counsel for the Commission, Darren Wade, that she is familiar with the housing schemes since she was asked to provide information on the two housing areas to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Questioned further, she said that she was not aware if former President Bharrat Jagdeo was given two plots of land, but based on information in the records that she has seen, he was allocated land in the Goedverwagting area known as Pradoville 1.

Tudor said that in terms of the allocation, it did not follow the regular process or procedures. Asked by Wade whether there was a breach in the process, Tudor could not say if this was so. Since the allocations at the two schemes were not done in the prescribed manner, she said the relevant documentation was not within her department. Quizzed by the legal counsel on the application process, Tudor said the applicant has to submit an application which is done online or in person. She said the form carries a checklist of documents which the applicant needs to present.

Also, an interview is done by a unit at the CH&PA, and the staff, after looking at the two basic criteria–being a Guyanese and not owner of another residential property–would prepare a list of recommended applicants. According to the CH&PA official, the process leads to a verification process which is green-lighted by her office before being sent to the Minister of Housing.

She said an offer letter is then issued with the minister’s signature and the letter clearly explains the lot’s location and costs among other information. And, following the completion of that aspect, the applicant, if he or she is desirous of moving ahead with the process, selects a lot number and is then issued with a payment voucher and receipt.

An allocation letter is then issued by the CH&PA and an agreement of sale is written up. “Those steps were not done with respect to Pradoville,” Tudor said, referring to the persons residing in the entirety of the two housing schemes. “For all those who have been allocated within that area, as my limited information that those steps were not followed, because we do not have the documentation to support,” she added.

She told the CoI that relevant documents, including applications, are not in the system of the CH&PA.

Asked whether a special arrangement was made for such persons, Tudor said that it would be her own personal judgment, adding that she wasn’t sure in that regard.

Under further questioning, the CH&PA official said the payments were made to the CH&PA, but reiterated that the allocations did not pass through the regular process. Tudor also told the CoI that her roles and responsibility are: to manage lands or properties being allocated by the CH&PA, mainly those within the established or formal housing schemes. Her department is responsible for the application process, conducting interviews with those persons desirous of obtaining properties via the CH&PA, the transfer of ownership process, and carry out investigations so as to ensure that the lands allocated by the CH&PA are occupied by the bona fide allottees; as well as to ensure that no illegal structures are constructed.

Noting that it is possible for someone to be granted another piece of land, she explained that someone can own a residential lot and can be considered for another for commercial purposes. “Based on our policy, we would only allocate one portion of land to a family or to a couple,” Tudor said, and further stated that there are cases where persons would have surrendered a lease and would benefit from two residential allocations.

Alluding to the policy of reselling or transfer of ownership of a property under 10 years, Tudor told the CoI that the owner is required to approach the CH&PA to dispose of the property. And, after permission is granted, the transfer is processed along with a fee. As regards the Pradoville areas, Tudor who has been with the agency for some 21 years, said she could not recall if this occurred, and she suggested the Conveyance Officer should be able to advise on the subject. She said that there was “some mention of” a former minister’s name, noting that it did not reach her desk.

Professor James noted that representatives of the government’s holding entity, the National Industrial Commercial and Investments Limited (NICIL), should appear before the Commission since it was suggested during the earlier sessions on Monday, that the agency handled the housing issues relevant to the Pradoville Schemes.

WHERE ARE THINGS GOING WRONG ?

Professor James noted that in the private sector, individuals have been selling the same plot of land to various persons. Noting that some attempt has been made to remedy such situations, he added that buying land in Guyana “is buying a lawsuit”.

Questioned on the allocation process to avoid duplication, Tudor said that some of the current systems were used before, however, the CH&PA is in the process of improving such systems. She said the body is aware that there were errors made, and is seeking to place a more “robust” and stringent” process in place to ensure that when plots are allocated, the person/s who are owners receive such plots and occupy same within the set timeframe.

Tudor recommended that a committee be established, and should meet regularly to discuss all related issues and share information in a timely manner. In terms of planning to develop any new area, the CH&PA official suggested that the committee strategise in order to avoid any future issues which may arise.

Tudor said that since last year, the body began introducing new systems to ensure all eligible, needy Guyanese benefit from the housing solutions that the government provides. On Monday morning, three GLSC officials: Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Benn; Manager of Land Administration, Michael Hutson and Manager of Survey Division, Renne Duesberry also appeared before Commission. The three officers were questioned on their roles and the functions of various departments of the GL&SC. Winston Felix, Chairman for Canje Community Council and Secretary for the Harambe Cooperative Society, also appeared before the CoI with complaints of the society’s lands being re-allocated to outsiders. The Commissioners listened extensively to his submissions.