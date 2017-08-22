Examine your stewardship–Allicock tells NTC executives

MINISTER of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock, on Monday called for unity and partnerships to enhance the development of the indigenous population.

He told the representatives of the 215 indigenous communities gathered at the opening of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, being held at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), that during this the final year of the Council, it is important that work be done to ensure a good legacy is left behind.

“I challenge you, therefore, to examine your own stewardship. Identify your successes, confront your shortcomings and work in the remaining months of this term to ensure that the legacy you leave behind will be celebrated by the generations to come. Remember that if we made no mistakes, it means that we did nothing; but if we make the same mistake twice, we never learnt from the first one,” Allicock stated.

He said the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs has been partnering and will continue to work with indigenous communities across the country and pointed to the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) with its Community Development Projects (CDPs), which he said continues to impact positively on the sustainable livelihood of all Indigenous Peoples. He dispelled rumors that the Amerindian Land Titling Project (ALT) is not up and running. “The committed team of the ALT on which a number of State Agencies are represented,

continues to push relentlessly towards the fulfillment of the project’s objectives.”

He said the ALT’s latest mission was conducted between August 16 and 17 in Santa Rosa and Little Kannabali, Region One. “The NTC representative was regrettably absent,” Allicock noted. Moreover, the Minister, like President Granger, pointed to the success of the HEYS Programme which he said continues to change lives and build village economies. The Paramakatoi Sun-dried Tomato project in Region Eight was one such example highlighted.

“There is indeed much to celebrate and to build upon. The momentum must not be lost.

The momentum must not be sacrificed on the altar of selfish or partisan political expedience. On the contrary, the momentum must be heightened and centred upon the best interest of all the Indigenous Peoples of Guyana,” the Minister stated.

He called on Indigenous Leaders to work hand-in-hand with government to build stronger families, villages and regions and ultimately, a stronger Guyana. Allicock told Village Leaders that it is important that they demonstrate high levels of maturity and professionalism while accounting for the resources available to them. He said employing an accounting officer is by far better than electing a treasurer.

“Consider the employment of this officer as one with security of tenure. This can militate against the challenges of constant replacement of the treasurer and the absence of institutional memory and continuity. Such an arrangement brings with it many benefits including long term benefits from structured training and proper succession planning for sustainable resource management,” he added.

Allicock suggested too that there is need for the establishment and implementation of rules governing the operation of Indigenous Villages. He said times are changing while noting that unwritten rules passed down from generation to generation are in limbo. “The oral tradition is faltering and the younger people among us no longer have the benefit of the wisdom of our elders as they did in my time,” the Minister said while stressing “Rules which are not known cannot be respected.”

Economic empowerment

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe reassured her government’s commitment to providing economic empowerment, and restoring the dignity of the Indigenous peoples. She said the APNU+AFC coalition government is not partial to any sect of citizens and noted that “It has only been a few months since two years in office and the amount of work that each Ministry and each Minister has done is deserving of recognition. Don’t worry, we are not asking for it, we are just happy that we are getting things done for your benefit.”

“All may not be to your liking or what you are accustomed to, but it does not mean that it is wrong, it simply means that some things were not right and we have begun fixing them,” Garrido-Lowe continued. She outlined a few of the challenges facing the Indigenous population, including the recent floods which caused tremendous loss and distress to residents of Regions Seven, Eight and Nine. She thanked those who rendered assistance to the affected during the “troubling time”.

But notwithstanding the rough patches, the Minister said the Indigenous population have much to be thankful for, much to celebrate as government has committed to ensuring the continued enhancement of communities through economic activities. She pointed to community-based tourism as a core focus of her government, while noting the Indigenous people are the “keepers of the forest” and have tremendous knowledge. “What has to be done now is to develop an eco-tourism product so that tourists can come and enjoy our greenness. We want to see our Indigenous peoples leading in the tourism sector in this country, which is the second highest revenue earner for our country,” suggested the Minister. “Unless you operate a community-based tourism business, you will not be able to earn as you should,” Minister Garrido-Lowe continued, as leaders were urged to focus more on agriculture.