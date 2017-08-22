Contractor arrested for mystery plane

A POPULAR Lethem contractor has been taken into custody in connection with the illegal Beechcraft mystery plane which was abandoned by persons unknown in the Rupununi two Sundays ago.

The man, who has carried out several projects in the region, was held along with four other persons by the police as they investigate the incident.

Reports from Lethem are that the contractor’s equipment was also seized by the lawmen. The man carried out works at Yupukari in 2016, where his company undertook works to a sanitary facility in the village. In September last year, another aircraft was left abandoned at Yupukari by unknown persons. The CESSNA aircraft bore a false registration. Persons in the area noted that the contractor has close Brazilian affiliations.

The Beechcraft luxury plane, bearing registration PT-IMG, was secured by the police after several men were seen running away from the scene two Sundays ago. It is said to be registered to Brazilian investment bank Banco Bradesco. The aircraft was sold by a Rio-based company to a private entity and the Brazilian bank is handling its sale. It was flown to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) by the army a week ago.