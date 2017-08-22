Calls for speed humps at Garnett and Middleton junction

A MIDDAY accident on Tuesday at the corner of Garnett and Middleton streets has prompted calls from residents for the authorities to build speed humps at the busy junction.

According to an eyewitness, a motorcyclist was proceeding along Garnett Street when the driver of a Nissan CRV bearing registration PVV 7527 collided with the man’s bike, flinging him off of his motorcycle. The man landed on the parapet nearby and public spirited citizens rushed to assist him.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene as the police and an ambulance team assisted the injured man to the hospital. The Sophia resident, called “Antenna Man” cried out in pain, noting that his legs were fractured, even as police questioned the driver of the SUV.

Residents in the area told the Guyana Chronicle that Tuesday’s accident was one of an almost daily and nightly occurrence. A businesswoman noted that persons sometimes forget on which of the two streets motorists have the right-of-way.

A man who lives nearby noted that given the closeness of buildings on Middleton Street to the junction, motorists are usually unable to react quickly to vehicles proceeding along Garnett Street. They called on the authorities to place speed humps at the junction as what occurs at the corner of other busy junctions in the city, which have been prone to vehicular accidents.