Serial carjacking suspect nabbed

POLICE have captured a 25-year-old South Turkeyen, Sophia resident on Sunday who is suspected of involvement in several incidents of carjacking.

Police Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, said the suspect was arrested at Dennis Street, Sophia, and was handed over to police on the West Demerara where he is accused of stealing a motor car on July 28.

Ramlakhan said the suspect when confronted with the evidence and allegation admitted to the offence and later confirmed that he stole the vehicle from a bridge in Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara.

The superintendent explained that the said vehicle was later recovered on August 11, in ‘D’ Field, Sophia, while in possession of the suspect who managed to escape the police dragnet.

“The suspect is wanted for questioning in respect of several reports of carjacking on the East Coast of Demerara. About 01:00hr Sunday morning, police ranks on foot patrol spotted the suspect, who on seeing the lawmen bolted on foot, but the ranks as fit as ever, pursued and apprehended him some distance away,” Ramlakhan said.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is urging drivers, especially those of Toyota Allions and Premios to be extremely vigilant when driving, since there appears to be an increase in carjacking, especially of these models.

This month alone, there have been several reports of carjacking. In most cases, reports are made by taxi drivers.

Some of the areas persons are asked to be careful of are North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara; Providence, East Bank Demerara and La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

Last Thursday, two men relieved Iqbal Clarke of his grey Nissan car bearing registration number PWW 1233 at the Ogle Public Road, East Coast Demerara, in the vicinity of Shell Gas Station.

The incident occurred shortly after 21:00 hrs, when Clarke came out of his car to investigate a strange sound under it. It was at this point that he was confronted by the men who demanded that he lie on the road. They stripped him of his valuables and escaped in his car, which has the initials K.J.R on the front windscreen.