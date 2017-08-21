Sad and disappointed

THE National Mine Workers Union of Guyana joins with the Government of Guyana, Ministry of Natural resources, Geology and Mines Commission and employers across the mining industry in wishing you the mine workers a ‘God bless and peaceful Pork Knockers Day’ play off on this 19th day of August 2017;the one-day-a-year event set aside to show our appreciation for your hard labour and toiling throughout the year.

As president of the national mine workers union, a former mine worker myself, and a born Bartician, who like many others, have grown over the years to a titanic size celebrations on Pork Knockers Day. However, today as I eat, drink and smile with you fellow mine workers, it is just to make you smile because it’s your day; but behind my smile is a very sad countenance and a broken heart.

Pork Knockers Day celebrations in Bartica has become a national event, attracting thousands of Guyanese, including the Diaspora who would come home for the summer and would journey to beautiful Bartica with family and friends to show their appreciation for mine workers and be part of the celebrations.

Today at this 2017 Pork Knockers Day play offs, workers, I will tell you why I am sad and broken hearted, as customs would have it, employers would come out in their numbers and provide freely a bar, food and other tokens of appreciation for their employees.

However, in 2015, only one employer was at Pork Knockers Day; in 2016 no employer was there to show their appreciation for their employees and in 2017, the final nail was driven into the coffin with no Pork Knockers Day in Bartica, only something the organisers call a “Play off”.

It is beyond sad; a sore disappointment on this one-day-a-year event for mine workers in which interest is rapidly declining for reason/s I do not know and even though I know, wish not to say. What I wish to say is that mine workers, like the minerals they work, are being treated like disposable resources, so the noticeable decline in the showing of appreciation for mine workers has not gone unnoticed by the National Mine Workers Union.

With that being said, I urge both government and the Gold and Diamond Miners Association to take “baby steps” to have their disagreements and other issues resolved for mine workers must not pay the price for the disagreement between the Government and the employers in the mining industry.

Mining remains the largest contributor to Guyana’s GDP, outperforming all other sectors, but sadly what are the success stories of mine workers?

As I celebrate with you today, I remember the lives lost by way of pit cave-ins and other forms of accidents across the mining districts in all categories of mining. The loss of lives is always regrettable and even more so while on the work site.

As president of the NMWUG, I say mine workers lives matter and urge strict adherence to safety and health mining regulations by employers. To all members of the NMWUG, I say continue to stand with us, for all other grounds is sinking sand and to those potentials members, I say thank you for approaching the NMWUG after recognising and embracing the objectives of the union and expressing the desire to make it your choice for representation.

As president, I vow to go above and beyond to bring you the mine workers the highest level of representation.

As a born Bartician, living in Bartica and someone who had spent most of his life as a mine worker, I am happy to say to you that I have no other interest, save for a desire to see and have the welfare of mine workers in all categories of mining be addressed in a timely and objective manner through negotiations and effective representation.

For my agenda is patriotic and I say to you boldly I have a patriotic agenda and I choose to be part of the solution to the problems affecting the mine workers across the mining industry.

All Guyanese will agree with me today in saying that mining is being redefined in Guyana, thus the formation of the first National Mine Workers Union of Guyana is timely.

The NMWUG is not here to wage a war against any mining company, local or foreign, but rather as president of the NMWUG, I extend on this mine workers appreciation day celebration an olive branch to all mining companies operating in Guyana.

As the union seeks to foster an understandable friendship whereby a conducive environment will be created to have the welfare of mine workers be discussed at length and resolved and for those workers, I say you too have a responsibility to observe.

On this sad day I urge greater respect for mine workers, as the mining industry continues to be plagued by labour related issues; the reports the department of labour receive is no way near the daily occurrences of injustice the workers are faced with. The NMWUG urges the Government of Guyana to move swiftly to have a Labour Court established and the fast-tracking of the promised mining court.

I condemn without reservation the prison like treatment of mine workers at some mining companies and camps and urges acceptable working standards of which remain below standards throughout the mining industry.

As the NMWUG stands in solidarity today with you mine workers in all categories of mining across the mining districts in your struggle for union recognition, respect for your rights and satisfactory take home remuneration.

God bless Guyana, God bless you and peace be unto you!!!

Regards,

Sherwyn Delano Downer

President NMWUG