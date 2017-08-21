Former Magistrate charged with DUI

Former Magistrate, Chandra Sohan appeared before Her Worship Renita Singh at the Albion Magistrate’s Court Monday charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and pleaded not guilty.

He was released on his own recognizance. The case has been postponed to September 15, 2017 for trial.

The Attorney was involved in a serious accident about 19:40h on August 18 on the Williamsburg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice. It was discovered that his blood alcohol level when tested, was exceedingly above the legal limit.

Investigations revealed that Motor van PJJ 6060 driven by the 51-year-old lawyer of Palmyra Village, East Coast Berbice, was proceeding west along the southern driveway when a male pedestrian who is still unidentified, allegedly crossed the road from south to north into the path of the vehicle and collided.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and later to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and admitted in a serious but stable condition.

Several years ago, Sohan presided over the Traffic Court in the Georgetown Magisterial District.