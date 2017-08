A DARTMOUTH, Essequibo Coast businessman was Saturday afternoon arrested at his home after a search unearthed 1539 grams of cannabis and 32 grams of cocaine, in several sections of the house and also in a chicken pen in the yard.

Police said the arrest was effective about 17:30hrs and the 40-year-old trafficker, who was on the police’s radar for a while, is expected to be arraigned before a Magistrate Monday in the Essequibo Magisterial District.