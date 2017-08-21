App now enables hassle-free travel

ANYONE who travels from East Berbice to Georgetown or vice versa using public transportation knows the hassle involved getting to the park, being harassed by touts and the waiting period for the car or bus to be filled before it drives off.

Hopefully that will become a thing of the past. A young entrepreneur from New Amsterdam has developed an app to make travelling easier as well as sourcing items from Georgetown or across the world.

Larry Morgan, 36, a businessman and taxi operator plying the Berbice to Georgetown route, with the help of a few coders has developed an online shopping app with a taxi feature.

The app, Matrixshopping, can be downloaded from Play Store for android users and like most online shopping apps, it seeks to make shopping hassle-free.

It has links to some of the most popular stores and items in Georgetown, making it easier for Berbicians or Guyanese in general to shop locally and have the items delivered to their doors within hours.

There is an option as well to sell products via the app, upload a video, promote a video on youtube, whether it is a local artiste selling music or promoting a business.

The company Matrixshopping is giving a reward of $500,000 to the video with the most subscribers at the end of the year.

There is also the customer support feature whereby persons can chat with a representative to answer any questions or provide support for online shopping experience.

However, it is the matrix taxi feature of the app that has many Berbicians breathing a sigh of relief. The taxi feature allows persons to click on drivers, see a brief biography of them, pinpoint their exact locations, the speed at which they are travelling and their anticipated time of arrival in Georgetown or New Amsterdam.

Now with this feature, persons can call the driver and make travel arrangements for themselves or have items picked up or delivered.

There is also a feature that allows the user to leave a review of their experience so others can be guided accordingly. This, for Morgan, is a plus, since he gets to weed out rogue drivers who make travelling dangerous or uncomfortable for patrons.

The app was conceptualised by Morgan and developed by a team of coders who took three years to complete it. It already has a good following and is being used by many major companies.

According to Morgan, the main idea behind the design of the app is to make shopping hassle-free for Berbicians, since many want items in Georgetown but are reluctant to leave the comfort of their homes to get the items.

As such, he created the app to fill the void, allowing shoppers to have the items they want within hours.