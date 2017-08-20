Total solar eclipse tomorrow

On Monday the moon will obscure the sun’s light from reaching the earth, resulting in a total solar eclipse, a global event.

For Guyana, because of the positioning of the earth, the country will most likely experience a partial solar eclipse according to scientific evaluations available online.

This will occur around 15:58hrs, according to Timeanddate.com.

The entire eclipse will last from 14:48hrs to 1700hrs. Scientists have advised that it is unsafe to look up in the sky in the minutes prior to and after the total eclipse , called the partial eclipse phase.

According to Time.com, viewing the sun with one’s naked eye can burn the retina, damaging the images your brain can view.

It is SAFE to view the sky at 15:58hrs when the eclipse is in totality, that is, when the moon entirely covers the sun’s light from reaching the earth.

One of the safest ways to view the eclipse prior to and after totality, is by use of eclipse glasses. In the absence of eclipse glasses, a common method is to make a simple device called a “pinhole viewer”, which can be made with a piece of paper and an empty cereal box.

“Another way to do this is to punch a small hole in a card, and with the sun at your back, project the sun through that hole onto a second card, a wall or the ground,” said Rick Fienberg, press officer of the American Astronomical Society.