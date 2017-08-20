Editor’s Note

WHEN it comes to academia, the world over, people tend to overlook the value of the arts, often times leaning toward Mathematics and the Sciences. The arts are overlooked as a valuable part of the education system, and focus is placed on those areas where logic reigns and which lead to clear cut paths for successful careers.

It is hard to take art ‘seriously’ when its basis rests on creativity, but more and more, supporters of the arts continue to fight for the respect it deserves as it serves as a critical component in self-development.

In this week’s edition of the Pepperpot, we take the time to highlight just how importance the arts are to a person’s development. We see how Berbice artists are banding together to let their music and their talent be heard. We celebrate with a local writer- and one of our very own columnists- as he prepares to participate in an international fellowship which will help him to improve his craft and provide a platform where he can better tell Guyanese stories.

One Jamaican artist speaks to us about how he uses his art as a medium of sharing positivity to young people at a time when negative messages seem to dominate our society. Even our columnists themselves talk about the importance of the arts and its (rightful) place among the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics drive in education.

We hope that this week’s features help those who doubt the power of the arts to accept that it has a rightful place in this world, and for those who wish to pursue it, we hope that our stories encourage you to do so, and to do so fearlessly.