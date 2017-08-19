Woman in Success accident died of multiple injuries — post-mortem

A post-mortem done Friday on the remains of a 57-year-old pedestrian who was involved in an accident on Wednesday morning on the Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), has indicated that she died of multiple injuries.

Pulbattie Ramotar, a housewife of Success, ECD, was killed after a serving member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), struck her down while driving on the public road. The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Relatives told the Guyana Chronicle that the mother of three was heading to the market when a car crashed into her.

Reports indicate that about 08:00hrs on Wednesday morning, motor car PVV 8233 owned and driven by a police constable crashed into Ramotar.

Police said the vehicle was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of Success Public Road, when the pedestrian ran across the road from south to north into the path of the vehicle and was struck down.

She was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was admitted and subsequently died.

Police said a breathalyser test was administered on the policeman and no alcohol was detected in his breath. Statements were also taken from eyewitnesses as investigations continue.