Several drainage pumps to be installed next year

CHAIRMAN of the National Task Force Commission (NTFC) Major General (retd) Joseph Singh said that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is planning to install several mechanical and mobile pumps in 2018.

During a press conference at the Ministry’s White Lane Office on Friday, it was announced that the mechanical pumps will be installed at Hampton Court and Devonshire Castle on the Essequibo Coast, Den Amstel on the West Coast of Demerara, Hope on the East Coast of Demerara and Pine Ground and Mora Point in the Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) areas.

The areas where the pumps will be installed are often affected by flooding and as such would be beneficial to the residents of the area since it would reduce the problems they face. In addition, Singh said that there are also six mobile pumps to be installed in Georgetown for 2018. “The drainage committee is one that has been the most visible because clearly we’ve had this year a number of examples where flooding has taken place in a very much widespread way than you’re accustomed to,” he added.

He also said that three new pump stations are being constructed at Lusignan, Vigilance and Enmore on the East Coast Demerara, and an evaluation is being done to install three more pumps at Three Friends Village, Essequibo, as well as a pump station and sluice for Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

The installation of pumps will assist with the mitigation of flooding in many communities by creating outfalls to drain excess water off the land.