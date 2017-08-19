President in outreach to Rupununi

President David Granger urged ranks to remain vigilant at all times so that they can prevent intrusion into the country’s air and land space by foreign elements

(Photos by Ministry of the Presidency)

The large turnout at the Indigenous People’s Conference Hall in Lethem included residents, security forces, and representatives from the Regional and Municipal bodies and officials from the Guyana Revenue Authority.

 

Students of the St. Ignatius Secondary School came out to welcome President David Granger at the Lethem Air Strip
Before departing Lethem, President David Granger along with Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Mr. Sydney Allicock and Minister of Public Affairs, Ms. Dawn Hastings-Williams made a stop at Radio Lethem where he addressed residents of the region on the airwaves.?

