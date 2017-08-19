Police steamroll Black Pearl in Corona Invitational football

– wins also for Northern Rangers, Riddim Squad

THE Corona Invitational Football tournament, organised by the Petra organisation continued on Friday evening with Police FC steamrolling Black Pearl FC.

The Police side was in no playful mood as they opened the proceedings at the GFC Ground Bourda, ending the game 12-0.Scoring commenced as early as the 10th minute thanks to Dwain Jacobs, with Keon Duke doubling 10 minutes later to take the score to 2-0.

The onslaught didn’t stop there as Quincy Holder (30th), Rawle Thornhill (42nd) and Anthio Wallace (45th) ensured that the score reflected the dominance of the eventual winners.Police resumed their scoring as soon as the second half commenced with Jacobs scoring in the 46th, before Holder completed his brace in the 56th and his hat trick in the 64th.

Thronhill scored his second and the team’s 9th in the 65th and the doors were left open with Duke scoring his second in the 67th. Holder scored his fourth in the 68th with Wallace scoring the team’s 12th in the 74th.

The second game featured an upset as Northern Rangers disposed of Pele 3-0 with Anthony Sancho netting twice in the 7th and 22nd and Stephon Reynolds scoring in the 36th. The Rangers were up for a serious task and sent a stern warning to those teams in the tournament, as their positivity and build up play allowed their victory on the night.In the third game, it was all Rolex Smith as the Riddim Squad overcame the Santos side in another shock encounter.

Santos had no answer for the lone goal that stood in front of them and while they had numerous chances, they were unable to make them count. The next round of matches tomorrow (Monday) will pit Flamingo FC against East Veldt, followed by Camptown FC playing Beacons and Western Tigers playing GFC.