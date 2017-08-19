One dead, 9 houses topple

…as storm hits Jawalla village

ONE woman is dead and nine buildings were destroyed when a freak storm hit the community of Jawalla, a native Akawaio community in Region 7 (Cuynuni Mazaruni) on Friday.

The Department of Public Information reported that initial report suggests that the village in Region 7 was hit by a storm Friday evening. The DP said one woman reportedly lost her life and nine buildings were damaged. The DPI said the Civil Defence Commission and other officials will gather further information and an update will be provided today.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford noted on social media that the regional authorities are gathering information on the situation at the village and other areas in the region. Jawalla is one of several villages in the region which was inundated as a result of prolong rainfall several weeks ago. Medical services are provided by a health post and severe cases are transferred to the Kamarang hospital.