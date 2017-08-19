No new ministry being created

THE Ministry of the Presidency has said that no new ministry is being created for the current Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Ms. Dawn Hastings-Williams, who will assume responsibility for Public Affairs as a Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency on September 1.

“The Ministry wishes to correct the misinformation being peddled in a section of the press, which incorrectly reports that Minister Hastings-Williams’s appointment brings to 20 the number of Ministries. There are, in fact, only 15 Ministries.”

The Ministry of the Presidency is a single Ministry, which houses the Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministers’ of State, Citizenship, Public Service and with Hastings-Williams’ addition, Public Affairs.

Minister Hasting-Williams is currently still performing her functions as Minister within the Ministry of Communities and will maintain that role until August 31, 2017.

President David Granger has outlined several key areas, which will fall within her remit, including oversight of the sections which fall under the President’s Secretariat, administration of the National Endowment for Science and Technology (NEST) Programme and hinterland and rural relations. Minister Hastings will receive a detailed Terms of Reference (ToR) from the Head of State before taking up office on September 1, 2017. President Granger has said that the move is part of a continuous process of re-balancing Government’s work with the aim of ensuring efficiency and the effective delivery of services. (Ministry of the Presidency)