Mother of five died of multiple injuries – autopsy

AN autopsy on the remains of Janice Edwards, 38, who lost her life in a motorcycle accident on the Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara Public Road on Wednesday has confirmed she died of multiple injuries.

It is alleged that Edwards of Lot 121 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, a mother of five, was the pillion rider on motorcycle CJ 1830, driven by her reputed husband, when it crashed into a mud mound on the roadway.

Edwards was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she subsequently succumbed.

The reputed husband is assisting police with investigations.

Following the accident, residents have complained bitterly that the area is very dark at nights and drivers habitually drive at a fast rate.

“This place don’t have light and vehicles always speeding through. That accident happened also because right along the roadway there are loads of mud parked on the roadway without any reflector for traffic in the night. That is an accident trap,” one resident explained.

At the woman’s home, her twin five-year-old sons were saying “mom is dead” as relatives expressed shock at her demise.

One relative explained that Edwards and her reputed husband were on their way to Buxton when the accident occurred.

She had planned to visit her sister on Thursday in Essequibo for birthday celebrations, along with her sons.

Police in a release said shortly after 19:30hrs on Wednesday, the victim was picked up by a passerby on the UG Access Road, with multiple injuries about her body and taken to the GPHC, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The victim’s reputed husband is assisting with the investigation. He told investigators that he was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the UG Access Road on his motorcycle CJ 1830, with his wife seated behind when he was blinded from the light of a vehicle proceeding in the opposite direction, causing him to swerve further west and collide with a pile of mud. As a result of the impact, his wife flung off the cycle and sustained injuries,” police said.