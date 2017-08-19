`Mole’ DeNobrega wins feature Malta Supreme 35-lap cycle race

TEAM Evolution’s Paul `mole’ DeNobrega returned one hour 19 minutes 44 seconds to win the feature 35-lap race of the Banks DIH Limited sponsored Malta Supreme 11-race cycle programme which was staged in the National Park yesterday.

The event which took place on the inner circuit of the National Park and which was organized by cycling coach Hassan Mohamed, saw DeNobrega in company with Andrew Hicks, Jamal John, Kemuel Moses and Christopher Griffith, breaking from the other starters and opening a commanding lead. In the process, Hicks picked up the first two of eight prime prizes.

The peloton was working feverishly to make a connection with the leaders and it was not until after nine laps were completed that that connection was made.

From then on, the lead kept interchanging but Hicks stole the march on the leading bunch and led for three consecutive laps before being joined by John and Moses and subsequently, DeNobrega joined them and they worked together. However, Moses was dropped.

With approximately 125 metres remaining for the finish, John jumped the leaders from midfield but DeNobrega responded and put his wheel in front to win from John, Hicks, Alonzo Ambrose, Marcus Keiler and Moses respectively.

Ambrose won three prime prizes, John two and Keilier one.

In other results, Nigel Dugid won the 10-lap race for juveniles, ahead of Adealie Hodge and Curtis Dey respectively. Dugid’s time for the event was 25 minutes 41.40 seconds.

Warren Mckay won the five-lap race for veterans under 50 years of age, ahead of Leer Nunes and Ian Jackson respectively, while Kennard Lovell was the winner of the five-lap race for veterans.

Jonathan Ramsuchit won the three-lap race for boys 12-14 years of age.

The five-lap race for mountain bikers was won by Nigel Jacobs, while Akran Singh placed second.

The BMX boys’ 6-9 years two-lap event was won by Tarad Barrington.