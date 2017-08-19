Man charged for killing peacemaker

RAWLE Bernard, 30, a labourer of Onderneeming, West Coast Demerara, was on Thursday charged with murder when he appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.

Particulars of the charge, read by Magistrate Alex Moore, stated that on Monday August 14, Bernard allegedly murdered Sylvan Stoll, 50, an electrician of Plot “B” Hertstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Reports earlier this week stated that the victim and the suspect, along with other persons had travelled from Georgetown in a minibus to attend a bar-b-que at the No. 42 Community Centre Ground on Sunday August 13th last. Whilst there, an argument erupted between the suspect and a friend and Stoll intervened, during which the suspect who was armed with a knife stabbed Stoll to the left side of the neck.

Stoll was rushed to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where he died about 01:30hrs whilst receiving medical attention. Magistrate Moore remanded Bernard until October 25th.