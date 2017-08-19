Making good use of NDS

BRITISH High Commissioner to Guyana, Gregg Quinn, in his Meet the Press Day on Thursday shared thoughts on a number of issues where the United Kingdom (UK) Government is prepared to render support to and cooperate with Guyana.

Such outreach is a benefit forged in diplomatic relationship where countries collaborate on issues that could derive dividends for the domestic country. One such issue Mr. Quinn made note of is the UK’s openness to collaborating with the Government of Guyana in the development of a national programme using the framework of the National Development Strategy (NDS).

It is opportune to recall that the NDS, which was compiled during the Cheddi Jagan presidency, was one of the rare moments in the nation’s history that was not only inclusionary, had the input of the widest range of stakeholders, stretching across the length and breadth of Guyana, touching all the ten administrative regions, but notably political involvement across the divide. For many this exercise sparked hope that the divisive and at times self-serving politics was cast aside or finally buried in the interest of the development of the collective good.

This initiative (NDS) by the Carter Center was seen as rendering support to healing the political divide, allowing access to the state’s resources and equal opportunities to all, particularly in a society where allegations are repeatedly made of exclusion in involvement and participation in the proverbial national pie. The local head for the NDS project was then Junior Minister of Finance, Bharrat Jagdeo, who later became Minister of Finance, and President of the Cooperative Republic.

The fact that with Dr. Jagan’s passing, the NDS was never allowed to shape the development in society, and then President Jagdeo apparently did not value the importance of implementation, though a quantifiable analysis of what this cost Guyana is yet to be made, qualitatively it cannot be argued that the country was not further set back. The late Dr. Jagan when he won the presidency, such was not without much goodwill from society that felt the changing of the political guards could see improvement in the quality of life for all.

Non-implementation of the NDS continues to haunt the society in every sphere. As citizens continue to voice their displeasure with governance, some voting with their feet, unemployment spiraled out of control with the absence of programmes to create legitimate employment and economic opportunities. The vulnerability of some groups became more tenuous and where management of natural resources and access to government contracts created a system of clique-ism and corruption, ethnic tension rose, the country became more divisive and descended into moral and legal decay.

In the period under review Guyana was ranked the most corrupt country in the English-speaking Caribbean, the narco-economy rivalled and some may argue surpassed the formal economy as life was reduced to that where might became right, only the strong survive, and the cliché ‘if you can’t beat them you may as well join them’ became an acceptable mean for survival and opportunities.

There are times society gets another opportunity to take a good look at itself, the errors made, and how these can be corrected for the benefit of the people and integrity of the nation. What the UK proposes in terms of rendering support to creating another NDS offers such opportunity. Either by fate or otherwise, such offer is made with the David Granger/ Moses Nagamootoo Government, who, not unlike the Dr. Jagan Government, has been recipient of similar goodwill based on expectation.

There can be no ignoring, in spite of Government’s reassurances, concerns about the economy, welfare of the ordinary man and woman, growing disquiet about the oil contract, and intensifying interest in the indigenous benefits to be derived in an oil economy.

The NDS has a structure which remains relevant to society. Assuming the UK’s suggestion is positively considered, Guyanese once again have an opportunity to come together in the spirit of oneness and recognise that our collective interests are intertwined. There is no denying people seek after a good life, want a government well-oiled and functioning, laws to protect the weak and hold the powerful to account, good neighbourly relations, and opportunities to unleash their potentials, knowing that once they work hard they can succeed. The original NDS was intended to achieve this. An NDS along said lines, when implemented, can finally achieve what the original set out to, but was never given the chance to realise.