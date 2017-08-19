Jaguars cart off OSCL All Stars feature

TORONTO, Canada — The much-vaunted Jaguars XI, comprising several prominent Conference A players, were made to work hard to earn victory over Kaieteur in last Saturday’s All Stars game, played at the Ashtonbee ground, Scarborough.

The feature was part of the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) annual Family Day which attracted several children of members of the association and also saw the finals of

the Caribbean Sensation sponsored 10/10 tournament.

Set 118 for victory, after bowling out their opponents for 117 in the 15-over affair, Kaieteur were 92 for four when their overs expired, going down by 25 runs. The top scorers were Kumar (16) and Reyaz Prahalad (13) while extras played a huge part with 29, including 21 wides.

Earlier, Jaguars were indebted to Riaz Kadir who hit 24 with one six and a four, Sunil Ramkissoon, whose 22 included two sixes and a four and Aftab Shamshudeen, who slammed a quick-fire 21 with two fours. Extras were again in the limelight with 15 wides, 12 leg-byes and five byes.

Skipper Munniram Karran bagged two for 16, Kenny Ramsaywack two for 19 and Prahalad one for 35 in his solitary over.

Replica trophies were presented to the winning and losing teams, Most Valuable Players, Shamshudeen of Jaguars and Alvin Budhram of Kaieteur.

All the players and officials, including managers, Vish Jadunauth (Jaguars) and Frederick Halley (Kaieteur) were also recipients of medals.

The OSCL annual presentation, dinner and dance is set for Saturday, October 21 next.