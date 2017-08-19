Guyana capture male and female Caribbean Squash Championship titles

GUYANA, for the first time since 2013, claimed both the male and female titles at the Senior Caribbean Squash Championship which wrapped up yesterday in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sunil Seth, Richard Chin, Alex Arjoon, Nyron Joseph, Jason Ray Khalil, Jean Claude Jeffrey, Shomari Wiltshire, Ashley Khalil, Mary Fung-a-Fat, Taylor Fernandes, Larissa Wiltshire, Victoria Arjoon, Ramon Chan-A-Sue, David Fernandes, Alwyn Callender and Juanita Fernandes made up the Guyanese contingent that took part in the August 13 – 19 event in Kingstown.

Guyana’s female team was dominant in its quest for the title, but were made to work hard when they faced Barbados in their final game.

Larissa Wiltshire got Guyana off to a good start when she defeated Jada Smith-Padmore in straight sets (11-6, 11-4, 11-4) while Victoria Arjune followed suit, winning 11-4 11-3 11-9 over Sumaria Suleiman.

However, Barbados would even the score at 2 – 2 with Ashley Khalil and Mary Fung-a-Fat both losing to Megan Best and Karen Meakins, respectively.

The results of the matches meant that Guyana’s hopes of winning a female overall title for the first time in four years was on Taylor Fernandes who had to play Liianna white in the final game.

Fernandes went on to defeat White 11 – 4, 11 – 1, 11 – 3 to hand Guyana the well-deserved win. Barbados finished second, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) placed third, while defending champions Trinidad and Tobago finished at the bottom of the table.

Following in the women’s footstep, Guyana’s men defeated Jamaica 3 – 2 in their final game. The team is expected to return to Guyana today.