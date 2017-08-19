Five hospitalised in Number 19 Village accident

FIVE persons have been hospitalised and another six were treated and sent away after a minibus collided with a motor lorry at the Number 19 Village Public Road, East Berbice, Corentyne, on Thursday night.

Shazar Kiodeen, 7; Ryan Gorad, 10; Beesham Kiodeen, 12; and Fizeea Kiodeen, 10, who were passengers in the minibus, have been admitted to the New Amsterdam Hospital, while Mohamed Safraz, 44, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Lilawattie Basdeo, 26; Eshan Looknauth, 5; Dinesh Looknauth, 22; Yashi Looknauth, 3; Fardeen Kiodeen, 3; and Chari Narine, 45, were treated and sent away.

Police in a release said that motor lorry GLL 8559 with trailer TSS 458, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway, while minibus BNN 9791 with passengers and proceeding in the said direction was in the rear. It is alleged that the minibus in attempting to overtake the lorry and trailer, collided with the rear of the trailer.

The release also noted that as a result of the impact, the passengers, all from Topoo, Albion, Corentyne, received injuries, while the driver of the minibus and lorry were unhurt.

Breathalyser tests were administered to both drivers and while the driver of the lorry who hails from Nigg Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice, was not found to be free of alcohol, the driver of the minibus was found to be above the legal limit.

Both drivers are in custody assisting with the investigation.