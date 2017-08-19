Armed bandits rob another GPL branch

THREE bandits on Friday stormed in to the Guyana Power Light (GPL) Customer Service Centre branch at Parika and robbed them of an undisclosed sum of money on Friday after relieving the security guard of his handgun.

Reports indicate that GPL staffers and customers were also robbed by the gunmen.

“The robbery, coupled with last weeks’ foiled attempt at our Mon Repos Customer Service Centre is of immense concern to our company. A robust assessment of security provisions at our locations is underway,” GPL Public Relations Officer (PRO), Shevon Sears-Murray said.

Last week three bandits, one armed with a handgun, robbed several customers at GPL outlet located on the second floor at the Mon Repos Mall, East Coast Demerara (ECD), of an undisclosed sum of money.

One of the suspects requested to use the washroom when his associate went into his haversack and withdrew a gun, sticking up a special constable, relieving him of a firearm. He was tied up during the robbery.