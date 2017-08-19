AK-47, ammo found in Kingston

POLICE on Friday evening found an AK-47 rifle and several rounds of various calibre of ammunition during a raid in Kingston, Georgetown.

In a release, the police said ranks acting on information, went to a bushy area in Kingston, Georgetown, about 18:30hrs on Friday and found in a haversack the following illegal items. An AK-47 rifle, an extended .380 magazine and one hundred and ninety -six (196) live rounds of 7.62by 39,. 40 and. 380 ammunition. No arrest has as yet been made. An investigation is in progress.