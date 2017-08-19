18 inmates hurt during disturbance at Lusignan

ACCORDING to a release by the Department of Public Information, Director of Prisons, Gladwyn Samuels, confirmed that there was an incident at the Lusignan Prison where several prisoners in Holding Bay 2 scaled a fence and entered Holding Bay 1 with the stated intention of killing a fellow prisoner who they apparently considered to be an informant to prison authorities.

Shots were fired in the air by the prison authorities to restore order. No prisoner was injured by shots fired, however, a total of 18 prisoners were injured, mainly from razor wire. Five prisoners were sent to the Georgetown Public Hospital to be treated for serious but not life threatening injuries inflicted by the razor wire atop the fence separating the holding areas. The targeted prisoner was unharmed and has been placed in the main Lusignan Prison.

Those inmates injured and treated at Lusignan were: Calvin George, Saddash Singh, Nick Skeete, Suresh Ganesh, Omar Williams, Lendroy Stephens, Kevin Cumberbatch, Ajit Jittall, Ryan Gopaul, Anthony Persaud Ryan Banistes and Jayishwar Dhanai. Prisoners taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment were: Linden Lewis, Abdul Akeem, Anthony Joseph, Travis Sobers and Adrian Edwards.