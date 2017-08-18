West Berbice farm worker dies four days after being hit by speeding car

A 52-YEAR-OLD farm worker of Rising Sun Village, West Coast Berbice, who was struck down by a motor car on the West Berbice Highway on Sunday night last, succumbed to his injuries mid-day yesterday Thursday.

Reports said that Kenneth Seecharran, also known as Moorie, was part of a group of people standing alongside the roadway at Rising Sun shortly after the races at the Annual Guyana Cup horse races were finished, when he was hit by a motor car travelling in a westerly direction.

He was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, then transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and subsequently the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he died while receiving treatment.

The driver of the motor car, who was arrested shortly after, was up to late yesterday afternoon assisting Police with their investigations into the fatal accident.