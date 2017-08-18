Prison officer stabbed by inmate 

A PRISON officer attached to the New Amsterdam Prison was on Wednesday stabbed on the left arm by an elderly prisoner who refused to be relocated after a fight with another inmate.

According to Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, the inmate was being relocated to another division of the prison by the officer when he objected to be moved.

While on his way, the prisoner ripped out a pipe and struck the officer, injuring him in the left arm. The officer was treated at the New Amsterdam Hospital and later discharged.

Information reaching Guyana Chronicle indicated that the prisoner is said to be a murder accused and is expected to face charges soon. An investigation has been launched into the incident.