Prison director vows to bring down corrupt officers

DIRECTOR of Prisons, Gladwyn Samuels, said the smuggling of contraband into the prison continues to pose significant challenges to the service, but he warned that there will be no letup in bringing down corrupt officers and family members of inmates who are bent on breaking the law.

Samuels made the comments following another find of contraband at the Camp Street Prison this week. On August 14, 2017 remand prisoner, Shay Hyman, who is charged with five counts of robbery was found with cigarettes in what appeared to be a sealed pack of corn curls, whilst on August 15, 2017 Sherwyn Clarke aka Cash Money, a murder accused was found with 225 grams of Marijuana in his sneakers, which he did not have on when he left the prisons. “It was however reported, that he received same from a family member at the court. From all indications, the marijuana was placed in the sneakers and then taken to a shoemaker where it was carefully sewn and pasted to secure the marijuana at the bottom. That discovery was only made due to the experience observation by the rank who conducted the search and his loyalty to the job,” Samuels explained in a statement.

In his statement, Samuels said the smuggling of illicit items such as drugs, cigarettes and cell phones into prisons continues to be a significant problem facing the Guyana Prison Service. He said one may be inclined to say that prison officers are colluding with prisoners to smuggle contraband, “but I must say that on numerous occasions, prison officers, family members and friends of prisoners when caught are charged and prosecuted for contraband-related offences.”

Samuels said albeit the likely involvement of some staff, they are several Prison Officers who are committed to their work even though they are exposed to risk and temptation on a daily basis, they continue to execute their task in a very professional manner.

He said one of the strategies implemented to combat contraband smuggling in the Guyana Prison Service is requiring everyone to undergo searches when entering the facility. However, this has only a limited deterrent effect, especially when staff members search other staff members, given the pervasive nature not only of corruption but also of the tendency for employees to protect their co-workers.

“Even though we continue to face these challenges, it was the diligence of our officers that led to the discovery of contraband on prisoners returning from court. Those investigations have so for indicated that family members of some prisoners are deeply involved in the supply of contraband,” Samuels said.

The Prison director commended the officers for a good job done and also advised all ranks to desist from all forms of malfeasance. “Lives are at risk and the security of this nation is at stake and no efforts would be reserved in bringing those corrupt officers down. We are continuing to work assiduously to ensure the safety and security of the nation.”