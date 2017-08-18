GPL’s Parika Customer Service branch robbed

The Guyana Power Light (GPL) Customer Service Centre branch was robbed Friday after three armed bandits stormed the location disarming the security guard of his handgun.

Reports indicate that the company was robbed of an undisclosed sum and GPL staff and customers who were held at gun point were also robbed.

“The robbery coupled with last weeks’ foiled attempt at our Mon Repos Customer Service Centre is of immense concern to our Company. A robust assessment of security provisions at our locations is underway,” GPL Public Relations Officer (PRO) Shevon Sears-Murray said.

Last week three bandits, one armed with a handgun robbed several customers at GPL outlet located on the second floor at the Mon Repos Mall, East Coast Demerara (ECD) of an undisclosed sum.

One of the suspects requested to use the washroom when his associate went into his haversack and withdrew a gun, sticking up a special constable, relieving him of a firearm. He was tied up during the robbery.