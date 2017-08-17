Woman dies one day after police crashes into her

A 57 year pedestrian who was involved in a vehicular accident Wednesday morning on the Success Public Road, ECD, died about 04:30h. Thursday morning whilst being admitted in the Female Surgical Ward of the GPHC.

Dead is Pulbattie Ramotar, 57 years of Success, ECD. The driver of the car which struck her down is in police custody assisting with the investigation. He is a serving member of the Guyana Police Force.

Investigations revealed that about 08:00h. motor car PVV 8233 owned and driven by a police Constable was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of Success Public Road, when the pedestrian Pulbattie Ramotar, 57 years, a domestic worker and of Success, ECD, suddenly ran across the road from south to north into the path of the vehicle and was struck down.

She was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the GPHC where she was admitted and subsequently died. A post-mortem examination will be done tomorrow.

A breathalyzer test was administered to the policeman and no alcohol was detected in his breath. Several statements taken from eye witnesses. Investigation in progress.