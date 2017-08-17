The Dutch Connection

…Sleepin Casino Surinamese partner was jailed for money laundering

THE owner of Yokohama Trading Company, the parent company of Pasha Global Group, Bhagwandath ‘Bidjay’ Parmessar, one of the main players in the set-up of the Clifton

Bacchus-owned Carnival Casino, was on December 23, 2006 jailed for 10 years by a judge in the Netherlands for drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud.

Pasha Global Group is a subsidiary of Yokohama, which imports vehicles and operates in Suriname and Guyana. Pasha Group operates casinos in Suriname, Uganda, Bulgaria and Peru. According to a Demerara Waves article earlier this year, Bacchus had admitted that his investment is being funded by financial institutions, his personal funds and Pasha Global Group, a Suriname-headquartered company that will be operating the Carnival Casino. He assured in the Demerara Waves article that clean money has been used to finance the investment. “Everything is properly recorded, all- the whole investment- has been properly filed in court, all the mortgages and so on,” he had said.

However, the Pasha Group owner who was described by Surinamese and Dutch judicial authorities as the biggest drug lord in Suriname, was arrested in 2005 in Paramaribo, but since the Surinamese-born businessman holds Dutch nationality, he was extradited to the Netherlands for prosecution. In 2006, a court in Rotterdam sentenced him to a 10-year jail term for two cases of drug trafficking—in 1995 and 2002.

Parmessar was among others charged with allegedly leading a criminal organisation, drug trafficking, money-laundering and forgery. Media reports had said that the former owner of several casinos, liquor stores, car sales and money transfer offices in Paramaribo, was accused of organising large cocaine shipments from Columbia to Suriname, which were eventually trafficked to Europe, especially to the Netherlands.

According to reports, over six years of investigations, including over 160,000 phone taps during the so-called ‘Ficus Operation’, which cost the Dutch judicial authorities around euros seven million in 2005, had resulted in numerous arrests in Suriname and the Netherlands. Owners and managers of the so-called Yokohama Group of Companies, which operates casinos, cambios, money transfer offices, car sales and liquor stores in Suriname, were suspected of belonging to a criminal organisation, one report stated.

According to the reports, this organisation allegedly smuggled enormous quantities of cocaine from Suriname to Holland and laundered the revenues through their companies in both countries. Several of the suspects were subsequently sentenced to serve time or community service. In 2006, Parmessar appealed his sentence and the drug charges were dismissed due to a lack of evidence, but his involvement in the money-laundering scam was established sufficiently and he was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Since coming out of jail, Parmessar, according to reports out of Suriname, has not played any leading role in Pasha Global, but many believe that he is still involved in the company.

U.S cable

Meanwhile, in a January 13, 2006 cable from the US Embassy in Suriname which was leaked through Wikileaks, Washington described Parmessar as a well-known and influential businessman in Suriname.

The cable also named Parmessar as the chief operator and owner of the Yokohama Trading Company, which Surinamese and Dutch judicial authorities had long suspected of being a front for a criminal organisation.

The Dutch judiciary found that the head of Yokohama was involved in trafficking large amounts of cocaine from Suriname to the Netherlands and other European countries, and laundering the proceeds through his company’s many casinos, car dealerships, foreign exchange offices, and money transfer offices in both countries. The cable read that despite Parmessar’s arrest and conviction, Yokohoma business entities, such as its car dealerships and casinos, continue to operate.

SOCU probe

Last month, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) disclosed to the Gaming Authority that Bacchus and several of his associates are under investigation for money laundering since July, last year. SOCU did not disclose the names of the associates. Earlier this year, the Authority had rejected Sleepin’s casino licence application on the basis that there was no evidence that the business place was financially sound.

“The authority wishes to state that having received and thoroughly considered the application, it unanimously found no evidence upon which it could arrive at a determination that Sleepin International Hotel & Casino Inc. qualifies for the issuance of the licences applied for, having regard to its failure to provide the authority with documents evidencing its financial soundness and capability, one of the critical criteria for the granting of such licenses,” the Authority had said in a statement back in February.

Deep probe

However, according to documents seen by this newspaper, the Roysdale Forde-led Authority on July 10, 2017, wrote Head of SOCU, Sydney James, requesting information regarding Bacchus. In his letter, Forde, an attorney-at-law stated” The Gaming Authority is desirous of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to share information and documents between your unit and the Authority.” Forde outlined in his letter that the proposed MoU will be submitted for SOCU’s review shortly.

However, in the interim, Forde said that the Gaming Authority was currently reviewing and considering an application for Casino Licence submitted by Bacchus of Sleepin International Hotel and Casino Inc. “I would be grateful if you can share any information in relation to the aforesaid applicant that you may have in your presence as soon as possible,” Forde’s letter stated.

In a very timely response dated July 11, 2017, James responded to Forde’s letter stating “Kindly be informed that Mr Clifton Bacchus, the Sleepin International Hotel and Casino Inc and a number of associates of Mr Clifton Bacchus are subjects of a money laundering investigation being conducted by SOCU, which is ongoing since July, 2016,” James said, adding that “Please be informed also that financial and other assets information have been sourced through Court orders and other requests for pertinent information from statutory agencies.”