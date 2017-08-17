Sophia fire leaves four homeless

FOUR persons are now homeless following an afternoon fire which destroyed a house at Lot E 91 North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, on Wednesday.

One of the victims, Matthew Gravesande, told the Guyana Chronicle that he lived at the three-bedroom home with his child-mother, daughter and a sister. The lot contained two homes with Gravesande’s older sister living in the next residence.

According to the man’s older sister, about 15:30 hrs while inside her home, she noticed it was becoming very hot and soon after her daughter rushed inside yelling that the building next door was on fire.

“When I look outside I see the fire,” the woman said. She noted that her brother’s home had no electricity and she would “run a wire” from her home to his to “give them current”.

Despite efforts from a bucket brigade to put out the blaze, the fire was overwhelming and by the time the fire tender arrived, (about one hour after the fire), the home was burnt to the ground.

According to a source, the fire allegedly started in the bedroom of Gravesande’s sister, who lived with him. The Guyana Fire Service is investigating the origin of the fire.